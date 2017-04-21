Man starts baseball team for players with Autism

The team welcomes teens and adults with Autism and special needs

A new exhibit at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame features a team that lets everyone who loves America’s pastime play ball.

In light of baseball season now in full swing and April being Autism Awareness Month, sports fans can check out the new exhibit on the Alternative Baseball Organization.

The founder of the group, Taylor Duncan, explains the team is for teens and adults with Autism or special needs.

Duncan is on the Autism spectrum. Growing up, he says had trouble finding a team that would let him play just like everyone else, so he decided to make his own.

“We strive to break barriers, and we strive to turn disabilities into abilities,” Duncan says.

“To me, having autism is not a disability. It's simply a disadvantage that can be worked through time and time again.”

Last year, the group had their first All-Star game, with both past and present Major League players and members of the ABO league.

The Alternative Baseball Organization is based in Atlanta, but now the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon is displaying a featured exhibit on team.

“It's been a dream of mine for many years to run an organization like this,” Duncan says as he looks at the display case proudly. “It's all about just living the dream and being able to do what you want to do, day in and day out.”



The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is giving away free passes for families of four until the end of the month. For more information, click here.

