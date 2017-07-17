Man steals trailer out of Centerville Del Taco parking lot

Investigators at the Centerville Police Department need your help identifying a man they say stole a trailer.

A social media post by the department says the man was caught on camera taking the trailer from the Del Taco parking lot between 11:15-11:35 p.m. Sunday.

They’re asking for anyone who recognizes the Ford Explorer with rear panel damage, or the man, to contact Detective Welch at 478-953-4222.

