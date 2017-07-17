WMAZ
Close

Man steals trailer out of Centerville Del Taco parking lot

WMAZ 11:31 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

Investigators at the Centerville Police Department need your help identifying a man they say stole a trailer.

A social media post by the department says the man was caught on camera taking the trailer from the Del Taco parking lot between 11:15-11:35 p.m. Sunday.

They’re asking for anyone who recognizes the Ford Explorer with rear panel damage, or the man, to contact Detective Welch at 478-953-4222.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories