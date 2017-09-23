(Photo: Smith, Chivone)

UPDATE: Authorities have reopened lanes on I-75 north after several vehicles struck and killed a man just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: Coroner Leon Jones says the victim is male. An 18-wheeler struck the man on I-75 northbound. Other vehicles then struck man. Jones says it is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but says that everyone who hit the body stopped at the scene.

All lanes of I-75 are still blocked before Sardis Chruch Road.

3:30a.m.: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says someone has found a body off I-75 northbound, near Sardis Church Road.

The discovery happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Jones says it appears the body was struck by at least one vehicle. He is currently determining if more than one vehicle hit the victim.

The northbound lanes are currently blocked on I-75, just before Sardis Church Rd. Authorities are currently unsure when they will reopen. Avoid the area.

If you are traveling north towards Macon, authorities recommend taking an alternate route through Byron.

