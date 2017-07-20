Man struck by bullet on Presidential Parkway in Macon

A stray bullet struck a person in Macon just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening, according to Bibb County deputies. It happened outside the Golden Corral on Presidential Parkway.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, several employees were standing in the parking lot talking when 31-year-old Michael White was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet.

White suffered only a bruise and refused medical treatment.

Bibb County deputies say the bullet appeared to have been fired up into the air by an unknown suspect. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

