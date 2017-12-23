Man tased, arrested after police chase in Jones Co.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff's Office

JONES COUNTY - Jones County deputies tased a man after they say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to a post on the Jones County Sheriff's Office facebook page deputies spotted Dewayne Scott driving a car that had been reported stolen.

When deputies tried to pull him over, they say Scott refused to stop sending deputies on a chase through Jones County into Putnam County.

During the chase, deputies say Scott turned onto a dead end road and then got out of the car and ran.

That's when deputies say they tased Scott and then arrested him.

After a search of the vehicle deputies recovered several items from a residential burglary, including a gun.

Scott was taken to the Jones County Jail.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV