Man Tased, hospitalized after police chase in Centerville

A driver led Georgia State Patrol on a chase through Centerville Wednesday evening.

According to Trooper William Schwab with GSP, a white minivan was pulled over for having expired tags on I-75 South near Sardis Church Road. The driver then sped off, and Trooper Schwab started chasing him. The driver then got off at the Watson Boulevard and Centerville Road exit, started driving, went east into Centerville, running red lights, running cars off the road and speeding past a stopped school bus that had the stop arm out. The driver turned north on Collins Avenue, then stopped at a trailer park on Shamrock Drive. He then ran, and Trooper Schwab continued to chase him.

The man was captured after he was Tased twice. According to Trooper Schwab, he was taken to the Houston Medical Center for treatment. The man did not sustain any injuries during the chase. Trooper Schwab said he was hospitalized because he was close to overdosing on illegal drugs.

Trooper Schwab says the driver will charged with felony fleeing, felony obstruction, DUI-Drugs and various other traffic charges after he recovers.

