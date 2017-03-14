Man wanted in Houston County for murder arrested in SC

Travis Bernard Thomas Jr. is wanted in the shooting deaths of two men at a Warner Robins bar.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina says a man wanted on 2 murder charges in Houston County is now in police custody.

According to our CBS station in Savannah, the Jasper County Sheriff's office received a call from the Houston County Sheriff's Office that Travis Thomas Jr. could be located in the Jasper County Area.

We reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office where Sergeant Robinson at the detention Center says Thomas was arrested and booked into the Detention Center Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

Jasper County deputies along with the US Marshal's Service found Thomas hiding in a Jasper County home.

He was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition for 2 charges of murder and several other charges.





Last week, Warner Robins Police listed Thomas as a suspect in the March 2 Jus One More Bar shooting that left two men dead.

