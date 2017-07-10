Man who ran from Bonaire accident identified

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BONAIRE - The man who ran from an accident that left a woman and three children in the hospital was identified as Rashawn Tomar Hamilton, according to Lt. Clay Chambers of the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Hamilton was driving a 1994 white Ford Crown Victoria when a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation near the intersection of Wrasling Way and Houston Lake Road in Bonaire.

Chambers said Hamilton entered a parking lot as if he was going to stop there, but then drove out a separate entrance to the lot.

Hamilton then got back on Wrasling Way before crashing near Enlish Drive. Chambers said Hamilton then got out his car and ran leaving a woman and three children inside with injuries.

All four were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The extent of their injuries and their conditions are still unknown.

