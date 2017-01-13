Man, woman sought after armed robbery

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the woman. She's described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Police identified one of the two people they say was involved in an armed robbery earlier this week in Barrington Hall.

Deputies say Quatrell Spearman and an unidentified woman with guns forced the residents outside a home on Laurel Place to the ground.





According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Spearman and the woman took some cash and a debit card.

Later, the pair went to businesses in the Zebulon Road area to use the debit card the same evening.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Spearman but he has not been caught.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the woman. She's described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)