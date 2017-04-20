Man wounded in south Macon shootout

A man was wounded in a Macon shooting Thursday.

One man was wounded in the leg during a shootout in a south Macon neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 on Granada Terrace, off Houston Avenue.

Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two men started shooting at each other in the street.

One of them was sent to a Macon hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

So far, neither one has been charged, and the case remains under investigation.

