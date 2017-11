Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office is looking for Demontavis Height, 23. He's accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Sheriff Richard Chatman says the suspect is Demontavis Height.

Height's mother, Veronica Mimms has been arrested. She's charged with hindering/interfering with Height's arrest.

