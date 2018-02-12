Man's car stolen by armed suspects in downtown Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at the corner of Oak St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Deputies say 23 year-old Tobias Brown of Macon had parked his car at the corner of those two streets, and was heading into Club Dreams when he says three men approached him.

The men asked Brown for a cigarette lighter when one of them showed a pistol. That's when the man with the gun told Brown to get into their vehicle.

Authorities say they drove Brown to the corner of 5th Street and made him get out, taking his car keys and other personal items before driving off.

When Brown returned to his vehicle, the suspects were driving off in it.

No other description of the suspects is available.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

