The Macon Beer Company shifted to new ownership effective in August and soon, the brewery will offer 12 ounce cans of beer.

The new owner, Yash Patel, is a Macon native and fell into the idea of buying the brewery because he was always acquainted with the previous owner.

"He found an opportunity to get out and with that opportunity, I found a way to get in," he said about taking over the brewery.

Patel is also a law student at Mercer University.

"Juggling the work load as a law student and a brewer, it's difficult," he said. "But you just have to make time to manage the activities well. "

He added that he does his school work between classes and plans his administrative work for days when he has a lighter work load.

Since taking ownership of the brewery, Patel decided to begin canning the brewery's beer.

The first Georgia-based mobile canning company, MaCan Mobile Canning, is canning the beer for the brewery on site.

The cans of beer will be available at the Macon Beer Company, grocery and liquor stores and various restaurants who do not offer draft beer.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV