Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint

MACON, GA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at a Macon gas station.

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez, two people walked into the Marathon Gas Station at 4505 Broadway just after 9:30 p.m. Friday demanding money. Lieutenant Gonzalez says the armed suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

