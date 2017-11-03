WMAZ
Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint

WMAZ 11:32 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

MACON, GA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at a Macon gas station. 

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez, two people walked into the Marathon Gas Station at 4505 Broadway just after 9:30 p.m. Friday demanding money. Lieutenant Gonzalez says the armed suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery. 

