Marilyn Malloy dies at age 57

Marilyn Malloy

13WMAZ anchor Frank Malloy has confirmed the death of his wife, Marilyn this morning.

Marilyn Malloy, age 57, died at their Macon home this morning.

Frank and Marilyn were married for 36 years and they have four children: Meredith, Nick, Matt and Brad. They have one grandchild, Brad and Brandi Malloy's son, Tyson.

Marilyn Malloy was born in Atlanta and spent much of her adult life as a pre-K teacher.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street.





