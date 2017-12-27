Marshallville mayor dies

(Photo: Dawkins, Gabrielle)

The mayor of Marshallville passed away Christmas Eve, according to her son.

Cedric Felton says his mother, Adeline, died around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and that she had been battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

A funeral service is planned for Felton on Friday, December 29, at St. James CME Church on Railroad Street.

The service is scheduled to begin at noon.

Felton became mayor in February 2016 after it’s mayor at the time, Bill Massee, died at the age of 71.



