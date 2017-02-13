Marshallville meeting on tag readers Tuesday

MARSHALLVILLE, GA.-- - Some of the residents in Marshallville are calling a meeting to decide whether officers should continue to use tag readers to flag vehicles. Some of them say it is not a fair system.

When people are driving in Marshallville they may not notice the extra set of eyes on the back of police vehicles. They are called tag readers. According to the Marshallville Police Department, they are used to flag vehicles that are not in compliance with the law.



"It helped with the problem that we had, you know, a lot of people driving with no insurance or suspended registration, expired tags, wanted persons, stolen vehicles. It was to enhance our Police Department,” says Chief Ronald Jackson.



The tag readers have been in use since 2015 and Chief Jackson says they have helped police many times.



"Since we had that tag reader, we have picked up 11 or 12 individuals that were wanted in Macon, Warner Robins, and surrounding areas. It has helped us to get them off the streets,” explains Chief Jackson.



Even still, some people in town say the system is not fair. The Marshallville Police Department says some farms in town are upset about the technology because they flag their workers who do not have a license.



"I'm hoping after we explain to people how it operates and the procedures that they'll understand that it's not something that is picking on the people. It's just something to help the police officers out. If everything you have on your vehicle is valid you won't have a problem,” says Chief Jackson.



He says their officers are just in charge of enforcing the law. Chief Jackson says he hopes they can come to an agreement at Tuesday's meeting. Not all of the police officers' vehicles in Marshallville have those tag readers. The public meeting is in Marshallville Tuesday at 6 p.m.

(© 2017 WMAZ)