MARSHALLVILLE, GA.-- - Tag readers in police cars was the hot topic Tuesday night in Marshallville. The city council meeting to heard concerns from some residents. One of the complaints pointed out the tickets being given out due to tag readers on police vehicles.



"They said they scanned it and they wrote her out a ticket for some reason or another,” explained one Marshallville resident.



But the community complaint was passed on to the police department. The sheriff says he is hoping people can learn more about the cameras and understand that they are just enforcing the law.



"We're going to have a meeting with my guys and we're going to try to explain it to them better. It might be something on my end that I need to improve. I might need to improve training so they can explain it to the people more clearly, but we don't write the law, we just enforce it,” says Chief Ronald Jackson.



"There are two individual cameras. One is an infrared camera and the other is a color camera,” explains Officer Degolyer



He says once the picture of the license plate is taken the computer does the rest of the work.



"When you put in the information off the new vehicles y’all have, what comes back is a 2016 Ford Escape. It says it’s got active insurance and active registration,” says Officer Degolyer.



It is an easy process that the Marshallville Police Department says it just for their community's safety. Chief Jackson says half of their cars have the tag reader cameras on them. He says each officer has to be trained to use them.

