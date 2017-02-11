Marshallville's Veterans Park gets a makeover

With bricks in hand, people in the community came to help rebuild Veterans Park on Evans Drive in Marshallville.

In December, the city received a $20,000 grant from Home Depot to refurbish the park, and with that money they will put up military flags, flowers, a bench, and a grill.

Mayor Adeline Felton says that this is the first grant that she was able to get for her community and she's glad that it was able to benefit those who need it.

“We are working together to make a difference in our small community. Our community consists of about 1,300 people. To bring something into the community is good,” said Felton.

Volunteers stayed for around four hours to complete the project.

Felton hopes to get a grant that will help fix houses in the community.

