Angel Feliciano (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A man is still on the run after getting away from US Marshals earlier Thursday.

Around 7:30 Thursday morning, the US Marshals went to Elaine Drive to serve a felony warrant for Angel Daniel Feliciano. He is wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred in the area of Woodcrest Apartments on October 23, 2017.

According to a Warner Robins Police news release, when marshals arrived, they noticed someone matching Feliciano’s description hop in a white SUV, so the marshals chased after them.

They raced down Elaine Drive to Russell Parkway, before getting on Houston Lake Road, and then down Feagin Mill Road. The car finally got away on Lake Joy Road.

Warner Robins Police and Houston County deputies were called in for back up but didn't help with the chase.

The release several schools were placed on a brief code yellow.

Houston County Schools spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin says that's a form of lockdown. She says they lock all doors, but learning still happens. School staff rushed students just arriving to school inside the building.

Two other suspects have already been caught in relation to the carjacking. According to Warner Robins Police, they are Michael Gray Bonamo, and Curtis Lane Croft.

If anyone knows Feliciano’s whereabouts, you can contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME

