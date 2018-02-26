Mary Persons horn player takes talents to new heights

Zachary Potts plays the French horn at Mary Persons High School, an instrument that didn't always harmonize well with him.

"I didn't like it at first because it's so hard to get into, " Potts said.

But now, Potts is in the spotlight, all thanks to his acceptance to the Tanglewood Institute at Boston University.

"It starts late June and it'll end early August," Potts said.

According to the admissions team at Tanglewood, about 1,200 students apply. Of those, only 400 get accepted, but when it comes to what Potts plays, it's even less.

"Horns, just horns, probably only about fifteen," Potts explained.

However, this did not come as a surprise to Potts' band director, Eric Thompson

"When he was in 7th grade, I knew he was very special," Thompson said.

His talent has, over the years, harbored humility.

"I'll never forget him as a 9th grader coming and talking to me and saying, 'Mr. Thompson, I realize that humility, without humility, talent is wasted,' and I'll never forget that," Thompson said.

It resulted in a musician to toot your horn about..

"I see many students who exhibit a lot of talent and I see many students who exhibit a lot of hard work, but when they both come, you know, perfectly align, that's when you get a student like Zach," Thompson explained.

Zach will now head off to do what he loves and take his talents to new measures.

"Every time that I play with a group and a new role, it's an emotional experience that transcends everything that I do," Potts said.

Potts is in the process of fundraising for his tuition costs by selling cookies with a few of his band members. Potts says his goal is to raise about $7,000.

