Mary Persons senior gets accepted to Juilliard

A student from Mary Persons High School could be heading to the Big Apple next fall.

Our Nicole Butler met up with the talented singer to talk about the amazing ride that lead up to getting accepted into The Juilliard School -- a world renowned school for the arts.

This is the video that caught The Juilliard School's attention.

Jackson Harvey is a senior at Mary Persons High School, and has set his sights on New York.

“I never thought in a million years thought I would get this far. When I first started, the biggest thing I thought I might do was a state competition, like that was huge for me,” said Harvey.

He accomplished that goal; he was named Georgia's 2017 4A State Champion Men's Soloist.





Harvey says he's always been interested in singing, but in high school it became a huge part of his life.

“It's always just been an escape for me and it lets me be who I want to be even if it's for a small time, and then it became a passion,” said Harvey.

Ranking as one of the top eight high school classical singers in the United States, Juilliard invited him to a live audition.

When audition day finally came, he could hardly believe it.

“My body didn't accept that it was happening. The nervous ball of energy hit me right as I walked out of the audition,” said Harvey.

Over 100 people auditioned with Harvey, and less than 15 people were accepted to attend Juilliard in the fall with Harvey making the cut.

“I just sat there and I leaned back and I didn't believe it. I couldn’t. My mind couldn't wrap itself around it. It's incredible, it’s out of this world, it's like nothing I've ever experienced before,” said Harvey.

“He has raised the bar, and with that the others look up to him and they know what their potential is as well,” said choir director Charles Hernandez.

Harvey has also applied to attend Mercer University, LaGrange College, and Reinhardt University.

If you would like to see perform, he will be playing Shrek in Mary Persons upcoming musical April 27-30.

