Masked man robs Warner Robins dry cleaner

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A masked man with a gun robbed a Warner Robins dry-cleaning business Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Keene's 60 Minute Cleaners at 405 N. Houston Road.

Owner Jay Keene said he and his staff were closing up when, “This little guy comes in with a green hoodie, a red ski mask and a very large pistol," said Keene. "He said “Gimme the damn money.”

Keene said he had already emptied the cash register so all the robber got was the $100 that they leave to start the next day.

No one was injured, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

