Masked men rob North Macon gas station

Two masked men forced their way into a North Macon gas station Thursday and took the cash register.

It happened around 11:40 at the Exxon Walthall station at 4433 Forsyth Road.

Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two masked came out of the weeks behind the station. One of the men was arrmed with a handgun.

A clerk saw the men coming, but suffered a minor hand injury while trying to shut the door.

The man grabbed the cash register and ran off.

Anybody with information on the case can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1877-68-CRIME.

