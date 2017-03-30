Massive fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta

A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire burns on I-85 near Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

Flames are erupting underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector. 11Alive's SkyTracker shows traffic both north and south on I-85 is stopped due to the fire.

Multiple fires crews are responding and have hoses shooting water over the roadway into the fire.

