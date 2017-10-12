Massive water main break in East Macon

A 12-inch water main break occurred near the intersection of Emery Highway and Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

A significant amount of customers are out in East Macon, according to Tony Rojas, the Executive Director of the Macon Water Authority.

Crews are on-site making repairs and assessing the damage

Rojas says he is unsure of the impact, but he thinks it will take hours to completely fix the issue.

The Macon Water Authority is asking for and appreciates the community's patience as repairs are made.

