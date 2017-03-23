Master gardener plant sale this week in Macon

Folks with a green thumb tend to plant themselves at the Master gardener sale.

And why not, from annuals to perennials there's stuff for you to peruse and then pluck up pretty cheaply.

Cheryl Dent found a box full of stuff.

"I like anything with a purple bloom," she said.

Jocelyn Hunt sacrificed her lunch hour scouring the place for tomatoes and peppers.

"They always have the most healthy plants these plants are in such great shape I'll get a start on my planting season," she projected.

This is a new gig at the sale for Master Gardener Kathy Shelton.

She's in charge of the buzzing insects and she figures the display goes hand in hand with the foliage.

"We want everyone to know that bees are really endangered without our bees we would be missing a third of our food product," Shelton explained.

The sale runs Friday 8am-5pm. It's final day is Saturday with hours from 8am-3pm. The sale is located at the Macon Farmer's Market on Eisenhower Parkway. This is a sanctioned Cherry Blossom event.

