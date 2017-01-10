Materials arrive for Rigby's water park

Summer is only five months away, and Rigby's Entertainment Complex in Warner Robins is getting ready by starting construction on their new water park.

On Tuesday, trucks carrying pipes and other construction materials for the park arrived at the site.

The water park has been in the works for more than two years now, and plans show a centerpiece that will be about an acre in size.

That main attraction will have 45 different activities and water features, including 12 slides and a lazy river.

There will also be a private pool, bar, and lounge for adults.

Crews broke ground in early September and owner Steve Rigby says dry weather helped them move about 80,000 yards of dirt.

"But now that we're putting the piping in, we're having a lot of rain that's kind of putting us behind," said Rigby. "We've been shut down for about two weeks, but we're going to have a good dry week this week, we'll catch back up."

Rigby says, if the weather holds, he hopes to have the park open this summer.