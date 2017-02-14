Mayor, Council Members discuss Warner Robins' police numbers

Law Enforcement Center on Watson Boulevard

WMAZ reported on Monday about violent crime on the rise in Warner Robins for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday, Jacob Reynolds spoke with city leaders about what can be done to help police.

One of Police Chief Brett Evans's concerns is that the number of Warner Robins police officers has not grown with the city's population since 2000.

Since 2000, the number of sworn-in officers in Warner Robins has stayed steady at around 115.

In the same time period, the city's population has grown by roughly 25,000 people.

Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins says her first concern is getting the officers they hire to stay.

“We understand that we have the issue and like I say if we can, once we get our quota and start adding a little as we go, you know, and working on the retention issue, we can come up with some ways they can stay with us,” Robbins said at City Hall.

She said if the department can stay fully staffed for four months she would support adding five officer spots at a time.

Robbins said she, Councilman Clifford Holmes, and Councilman Tim Thomas had formed a committee to look at ways to improve the retention rate citywide.

Robbins also expressed concern that the city government of Warner Robins as a whole had not been able to grow with the population.

Mayor Randy Toms says he and Chief Brett Evans have discussed the turnover problem as well.

“A 10-year officer that's essentially making pennies more than a brand new officer, if not the same thing, then that's a problem you have to address. Because, in order- you have to properly compensate people for their time,” Toms said in his office.

Toms said he'll look at whether the city has any extra money available. He also said the city should not be afraid to consider raising the millage rate, to boost public safety.

Toms made the argument that city revenue has not grown at the same rate as the population, so that also needed to be looked at.

Toms said the WRPD’s 2016 report, “Shook me to my core” and was a great concern. Toms said meetings with the department have increased and he talks with the Chief a few times a week either in-person or over the phone.

But Councilman Chuck Shaheen says the council needs more information from leadership, including the Mayor.

“I support the decision of what our chiefs recommend. I'm not going to come out and tell you I have a solution to the crime when I've asked to have a crime suppression study done and it just never- It's about leadership, and nothing's filtered down to the council to help solve the problem,” Shaheen said.

The Councilman said he wanted to see specific studies showing how many more police officers could benefit the city. He also said he wanted departments across the city to provide detailed program charts to the city government to show explicitly what they say they need.

But, Shaheen said the city needs to look closely at how it spends the money it already has, before raising taxes saying it was not prudent to simply ask for more money if you’re already spending it inefficiently.

Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins said she's willing to look into raising the millage rate.

Although the Warner Robins police budget has more than doubled since 2001, from 6 million dollars to 13 million, Chief Evans says he has the same number of sworn officers.

