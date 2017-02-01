Mayor pitches idea for Macon baseball team

Mayor Robert Reichert says a baseball team could be coming to Macon. Reichert announced Tuesday that a summer collegiate team out of Savannah called the Savannah Bananas, expressed interest in starting a team in Macon.

The group talked about using Luther Williams Baseball Field for the games, but Reichert says the field would need several renovations before opening the gates for games.Reichert says the county has set aside $2.5 million in the upcoming 2018 SPLOST for renovations to Luther Williams Field.

Reichert says the commission is planning to meet with people in charge of the Savannah team sometime in February.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ