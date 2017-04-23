McKibben Lane Elementary celebrates 50th anniversary

McKibben Lane Elementary is celebrating a big anniversary of educating young minds.

Former students, teachers, and principals celebrated 50 years of memories at the school on Sunday afternoon.

The school opened its doors for the first time in fall 1966.

Cindy Harris remembers walking the halls for the first time.

“It was my first day of fifth grade here,” Harris said. “It was my first time I had ever gotten to walk to school.”

After finishing high school, she went to the University of Georgia to get her teaching degree, before landing her first job at McKibben Lane.

“I taught first, second, third, fifth and sixth grade in this building. Then I came back as the assistant principal,” Harris said.

She’s just one of dozens that came to celebrate 50 years of teaching and learning at the school.

Tedric Palmer attended for six years starting in 2000.

“All the memories, all the people made a big impact on your life,” Palmer said. “McKibben Lane was filled with people that made me want to learn and gave me that energy.”

He’s now getting ready to graduate from Berry College and says his preparation started at McKibben Lane.

“When you have such a solid foundation from a school and feeling where you love to learn that is something you keep through your entire life,” Palmer said.

That is what both Harris and Palmer hope current students hold on to now -- and in future -- to keep the tradition of excellence alive.

“Students work to live up to those high expectations,” Harris said. "It's just always had that you're at home feeling, there’s nothing like it. Every time I walk through that front door, I feel like I'm at home again."

