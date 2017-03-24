Medical-waste center may come to West Bibb

MACON, GA.-- - A medical-waste processing center may be coming to West Bibb. On Monday the Bibb County planning and zoning board is scheduled to hear plans for the company.

The company, Medsafe LLC is looking to building on Fulton Mill Road right next to Bibb County's Animal Welfare Center. We reached out to the director, Sonya Adams, and she said she had no idea about the plans.

Back in 2012 the same company attempted to move to Payne City. But the city council rejected it, arguing that they were concerned about an increase in traffic, road damage, and fumes.

