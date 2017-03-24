Medical-waste facility proposed for west Bibb County

Bibb County's planning and zoning board on Monday is scheduled to hear plans for a medical-waste processing center in west Bibb.

Medsafe LLC is looking for permission to build the center at 4214 Fulton Mill Road.

That's next door to Bibb County's animal-welfare center.

The head of Crawford County's development authority has asked Bibb to turn down Medsafe's application for a zoning variance. Brenda Carroll wrote that the center could bring in medical waste from anywhere in the U.S., and she questioned whether company officials have the expertise to run such a project.

Carroll also wrote that the project would increase traffic in the areas and said a traffic study should be done.

Medsafe is proposing a 100-by-100-foot steel building and may expand to build a second one later.

Documents on the zoning board's agenda don't describe the medical waste or how it would be treated.

But in 2011, Medsafe proposed a medical-waste facility in Macon's Payne City neighborhood.

The Payne City council rejected the plan by a 3-1 vote.

Among their concerns, city officials said that plant would increase traffic and damage their roads. They also said they were concerned about fumes and gases possibly affecting Payne City neighbors and nearby ballparks.

Monday's hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the county's Willie Hill annex at 682 Cherry St.

