Mediterranean chain restaurant officially open in north Macon

Zoës Kitchen, a Mediterranean chain restaurant, opened in north Macon on Tuesday.

The restaurant serves up a versatile menu of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine ranging from salads to homemade desserts, according to general manager Jason Mize.

"If you like, you can actually choose from hot sandwiches, cold sandwiches," Mize said about options for patrons. "We make our scratch soups in the restaurant.

Mize added that there is also a large variety of salads.

As far as hot dishes, the restaurant serves pasta dishes, and chicken, steak, shrimp and salmon kabobs.

Everything is marinated, cut and skewered in house.

Mize says the restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options and it also offers a catering menu.

Zoës is open Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The chain has about 240 locations nation-wide and this is the first location to make its way to central Georgia.

