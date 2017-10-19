Mediterranean restaurant chain nears opening in north Macon

Zoes Kitchen, a Mediterranean chain restaurant, will open in The Shoppes at River Crossing in north Macon on Halloween.

A grand opening will be held, and patrons currently have the opportunity to win Zoes Kitchen food for a year and 500 entrees by going to the restaurant's Facebook page, according to general manager Jason Mize.

"Right now, if you go to Zoes Kitchen's website, there's actually a link there, so if anybody signs up you can share that post," he said.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER CONTEST

Zoes Kitchen is a Mediterranean restaurant with a theme that states, "if it wasn't food 100 years ago, it's not food today."

"So, we make everything inside of the restaurant," Mize said. "We make it by hand. we cut it, we chop it...entrees are made to order."

The chain has about 240 locations nation-wide and this is the first location to make its way to central Georgia.

Menu items include various flavors of hummus, chicken, steak, shrimp and salmon kabobs, an assortment of salads including quinoa, Greek and Mediterranean and soups and sandwiches.

