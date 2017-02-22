Meet Centerville's new police chief

Charles Hadden has been named police chief of Centerville.

Chief Hadden at a glance:

Hadden started at the department 10 years ago on this exact day in 2007.

Graduated high school in 96, was in the USMC from 96-00

Reenlisted in Georgia Army National Guard from 05-09, served in Iraq from 05-06 for nine months

Was a captain before being named chief

Centerville has gone through some chiefs over the years, but Hadden says he's here for the long haul and he has no intentions of leaving a city he's already served for 10 years.

He was the longest tenured employee at the department before being named chief (others had more law enforcement experience, but he's been with Centerville PD for the longest).

Centerville has 18 sworn-in officers, including Hadden.

