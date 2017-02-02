Meet our Grammy Getaway winners: Brittani and Brandon Curtis

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday, February 12, and 13WMAZ is sending two lucky locals to Los Angeles to see the show. Madison Cavalchire introduces you to our Grammy Getaway Sweepstakes winners, Brittani and Brandon Curtis of Warner Robins.

It's finally time for Brittani and Brandon Curtis to dust off the luggage that they've never used.

"I was in shock," Brittani said. "It was shocking to say the least."

"First concert ever and it's the Grammy Awards of all things," Brandon said.

The couple has never flown on a plane or gone to a concert, but this month, this husband and wife will check more than one thing off their bucket list at the Grammys in Los Angeles.

"You don't want to be that one person in the room who shows up with Goodwill clothes on," Brandon said. "You don't want to do that."

For these winners, the trip's on 13WMAZ. But they were still worried about affording formal wear. That's where Brandon's boss and family friend, Seanna, came through, buying the dress and tux.

"I couldn't thank them more, because without them, I'd probably be wearing some... it wouldn't be designer, I can tell you that," Brittani said.

"I've been telling her the whole time, I want this to be your moment for you," Brandon said. "I want you to feel like you're the most beautiful girl in the room because you are in my opinion."

And Brittani's moment at the Grammys means a lot to this couple -- the two never had a honeymoon.

"I never thought, 'Hey, let's go to California and Los Angeles and stay in this amazing hotel and go to the Grammys,'" Brittani said.

Now they're all packed up, ready for their second chance.

"It's definitely something that you'd never think we'd be able to do," Brittani said.

Brittani says she's most excited to watch Adele perform at the Grammys. As for Brandon, he's ready to see Metallica. Afterwards, the couple will get to attend the official Grammys afterparty.

(© 2017 WMAZ)