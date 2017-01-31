Meet WMAZ's Grammy Award Getaway winners

It was a normal Monday morning for Brittani and Brandon Curtis until they received a phone call.

The two were getting ready to go run errands when WMAZ called them to notify them they were the winners of our Grammy Awards Getaway Sweepstakes.

Brittani said she saw promotions for it online and on TV, but never thought they'd win.

Brandon was a bit skeptical at first after WMAZ recently aired a story about a phone scam that records your responses.

The two said they love all kinds of music, and that she is most excited to see Adele perform while he is most excited to see Metallica.

It will be a night of firsts for the couple; her first time out of the south, their first time on an airplane and their first concert.

The Grammy's are at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on 13WMAZ on February 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

