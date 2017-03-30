Members host Sedarmoc fraternity reunion this Saturday at Sandy Beach

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

When you think of the words sorority and fraternity, college students may come to mind, but not this time. In Macon, dating back to the 1920s, high school students were members of fraternities.

At Sandy Beach this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sedarmoc -- that's "comrades" spelled backward -- will meet up.

"It'll be a lot of fun to see some of my old friends I haven't seen in years," said Burns.

For Derry Burns, their symbol means a lot more than just a picture. It's a representation of a fraternity that started in 1924 and lasted about 50 years in Macon schools.

"Everyone just kind of covered each others back and kind of took up for each other. I don't know what drew us together, but it seems like we we're all very similar and respected each other," said Burns.

Burns joined in 1964 and said he hadn't seen some of his classmates since graduation. He expects about 200 people to attend.

"We have people come from Texas. We have one from Seattle, Washington coming. One from Wyoming," said Burns.

Burns says some people in the community, like Sheriff Cary Bittick from Forsyth and Walter Arnett, the president of the organization in 1946, are expected to attend.

They haven't had a reunion in 30 years, and Burns wishes one last thing.

"I wish the ones that departed were still here and got a good moment. I thought we better do this while we can," said Burns.

They will meet under a pavilion at Sandy Beach.

