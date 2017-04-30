Members mourn closing of Macon Health Club

A historic Macon gym closed its doors Saturday, and some members were not happy about the closing.

Some members have gone to court to keep the Macon Health Club open.

Navicent Health, which owned the building, announced last year that it was closing the club due to a lack of members.

Members like David Oedel argue that Navicent wasn't really interested in keeping the downtown club open because it operates the Wellness Center in north Macon.

The five-story club is located downtown on the corner of First and Cherry street.

The club began more than a century ago as a YMCA but, according to Oedel, dropped out of the national Y organization in the 1960s when it integrated.

But the first black member joined the Macon Health Club soon after.

He is Harold Wilson, who came to the club for Saturday's ‘final day.’

"I'm hurt, I can't explain it any other way," said Wilson.

He says this recent closure leaves an empty void.

"Been a member since 1968 and now I'm going to lose something that has been a part of me," said Wilson.

On Saturday, Oedel, posted signs along the street to showcase some people's displeasure with the closing.

Oedel is representing 32 members to see if they can legally stop the closure.

"This is a lost opportunity for togetherness in the black and white community in Macon. This is probably the most integrated institution in Macon," he said.

Oedel says he plans to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, arguing that the closing will disproportionately affect Macon's blacks.

Members like Debbie McMahon say she hopes Navicent will change their mind about closing the club.

"Let's go into the direction that's not going to turn this in a big sink hole because you're going to be losing a great community atmosphere that I don't think you want to lose," said McMahon.

A group led by Oedel and former mayor Jim Marshall argue that they should take control of the club.

They say when the Macon Medical Canter bought the club in 1991, the agreement said it would revert to the members' group if the hospital closed the club within 30 days.

Navicent has declined to discuss their reasons for closing the club.

They sent 13WMAZ a statement on Saturday saying that they took part in mediation this month over ownership of the club, and that the matter is headed to the state appeals court.

