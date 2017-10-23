Mercer fraternity collects canned goods in annual 'Bag Drop' event

Over the weekend, a group of Mercer students left brown paper sacks in neighborhoods across Macon as part of an annual fundraiser for the Middle Georgia Food Bank.

Yvonne Thomas joined the men of Lambda Chi Alpha as they participated in this year's 'Bag Drop.'

One Friday every semester, fraternity brothers at Mercer University ride around town leaving brown paper sacks as they go.

“We divide our chapter into groups of five,” said senior A.J. Howard. “We just put them on front porches.”

It's a community service project -- collecting canned goods for the Middle Georgia Food Bank.

“In this bag we've got some chicken noodle soup and some pink salmon,” said junior Bryce Everest.

It's one of Lambda Chi Alpha's biggest fundraisers each year called 'Bag Drop.'

“Last year we raised 8,600 lbs. of food, and we're hoping to hit a number like that this year as well,” said Howard.

Of course, not every home is able to give from their pantry. Instead, they give words of encouragement from the heart.

“They're willing to help and that's all that we can ask for of them,” said freshman Sebastian Tomala

Either way, the project is a win-win for both the volunteers and for the community in need.

Chapter president AJ Howard says if you didn't receive a bag this time, you haven't missed your chance to help out.

The Chapter will do another Bag Drop next semester and you can find other ways to donate to the Middle Georgia Food Bank on their Facebook page.

