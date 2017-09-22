'Start killing these ***hats': Mercer investigating posts made in officer's name

Mercer University's police chief is looking into comments allegedly made on social media by one of its own police officers.

11Alive was sent screenshots from a Facebook page that has officer Mark Teems' image as the profile picture.

Teems is an officer at Mercer University Atlanta - Cecil B Day Campus.

A person using his image and name commented on a local news story shared to the station's Facebook page regarding the recent protest at Georgia Tech. The protest was related to the officer-involved shooting death of Scout Schultz, a student at the university.

The Facebook user posted a comment on the news feed said, "I'm sick of the BS. Declare Martial Law and start killing these Asshats!!!"

The same day he shared a video showing a different group of protestors being blasted by a water cannon with a comment, "this should be standard for EVERY large cities Police Dept!!!"







11Alive reached out via phone to Mark Teems. The man who answered said he worked for Mercer University as a police officer. When asked about his posts on social media, he repeatedly said, "I don't know what you are talking about." We asked him for his email address to send him the screenshots, but he refused. 11Alive News informed him that the university is aware of the comments and wanted to give him a chance to respond. Again he refused and hung up the phone.

Below is the Mercer University's statement on the matter:

This information has been passed along to Mercer's police chief, and the matter will be handled internally.



