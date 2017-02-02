Mercer student heading to Houston for Super Bowl

With less than 72 hours until Super Bowl LI, a ticket is nearly impossible to find.

But Mercer student, John Morris, says he is heading to Houston after his mom surprised him with a ticket for his 21st birthday!

The last time the Dirty Birds were in the Super Bowl, Morris was a toddler. "I don't remember that game by any means," says Morris.

But this time around, Morris is going to be there, but there's just one small problem. "One thing I don't have right now is a hotel room," says Morris. "I never thought I'd be paying $300 to stay at a Red Roof Inn."

But Morris says he will sleep on the streets if he has to, because the Falcons are his team! In fact, he shares a special bond with the Dirty Birds because the last touchdown he scored as a high school running back was at the Georgia Dome.

Morris was also present at the final game ever played in the dome, when the Falcons beat the Packers and secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

"It was incredible, seeing the stadium light up and everyone chanting 'ATL.' It just felt like it was our time to win," says Morris.

And he says hopefully the Falcons will seal the deal on Sunday.

"I actually had Tom Brady on my Fantasy Football Team, he lost the final game, so hopefully the same thing will happen here," says Morris.

Morris hopes to witness history this weekend and watch the Dirty Birds battle for their first Super Bowl title.

