Mercer students help to curb sex trafficking

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A group of Mercer students is trying to put a stop to human trafficking.

The organization is called Traffick Jam.

Mercer students reach out to local high schoolers to educate them about the dangers of human trafficking.

"Not only do we want this to be a preventative measure, but we also want those who are going through this horrible process to know that there is hope, and that there are people that care about them and want to help," Mary Marudas with the organization.

They say if you suspect human trafficking or you yourself are in that situation, call 844-842-3678, 24 hours a day.

(© 2017 WMAZ)