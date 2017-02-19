Mercer students seek to educate Bibb students about sex trafficking

Bibb County leaders and Mercer students are joining efforts to try to stop sex trafficking in the county.

The Mercer group -- Traffick Jam -- is holding a press conference Tuesday to shine light on the issue which they say is a problem in central Georgia.

Zoe Haynes says something shocking is going on within the walls of Macon high schools.

“We found that one in six students either know someone who is being sex trafficked, knows someone who has been sex trafficked, or is being sex trafficked,” said Haynes.

The group is working to teach freshman in high school about sex trafficking and how to prevent it.

“To see that some of them were shocked, and to see that some of them were just really quiet about it,” said another member Mary Marudas.

She is one member who goes into the high schools and talks to them.

Marudas says one of the biggest problems is that people do not know exactly what sex trafficking is.

"Anytime someone is used against their will for sex, pornography, or anytime a minor is used in that way -- even if it's consensual -- it's considered that," said Marudas.

However, Marudas says it is a serious problem and people outside of schools need to know about it.

“This is happening. Be aware, be aware of where your child is going. What your child is doing,” said Marudas.

The group is holding a press conference for the community to hear from speakers about the issue and ask questions.

Another member, Mike Masille, says this could be a huge step towards winning this fight.

“A huge opportunity for us to educate the community on what’s going on behind the scenes that people don’t realize is happening in our town,” said Masille.

The press conference is Tuesday, February 21, at 12:30 p.m. in the Mercer Innovation Center.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ