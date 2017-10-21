Mercer students team up with Rebuilding Macon to complete house repairs

More than 50 Mercer Law School students and undergrads teamed up to help paint a house off Villa Esta Circle Saturday.

The students paired up with Rebuilding Macon to complete repairs for a disabled couple.

They spent the morning scraping, spackling and painting.

Rebuilding Macon focuses on repairing homes of elderly, disabled or low-income homeowners so that they may live in warmth, safety and independence.

Last year, they repaired approximately 250 homes.

Morgan Lyndall is a third year law school student who says it's important for people to give back.

“Mercer and Mercer Law both emphasize giving back to your community and this is just one way that we as law students and as undergrads can give back,” said Lyndall, “specifically Mercer law teaches that service is one of the pillars of the legal community and because of that we're out here today helping our local Macon community.”

For more information on Rebuilding Macon or how you can volunteer, click here.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV