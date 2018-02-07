Mercer students wore gay pride flags, protesting Founders' Day speaker

Dozens of Mercer students wore gay pride flags in protest of the university's Founders' Day speaker Jay Sekulow. Sekulow is President Donald Trump's attorney and a Mercer grad.

“It's definety felt a little isolating because they chose to invite someone who stands against what a lot of people on this campus represent,” said freshman McPherson Newell. Sekulow is currently serving as President Donald Trump's attorney. “I never thought that a lawyer who was trained at Mercer University would be representing the President of the United States. It's a great challenge and an honor to do it,” said Sekulow.

“I think that's pretty cool, becuase he has a chance to speak to students that are interested in that kind of thing,” said junior Tianna Ross. And while some students were eager to sit in on the speech... Others had concerns about Sekulow's personal and political views.... which included his statements against gay rights. “This is not all that Mercer stands for... We have muslim students... and LGBTQ students.. people of color,” said Newell.

After hearing students and alumni complaints... the Student Government Association released this statement saying... in part... "It's important to keep in mind that Founders' Day is not a political event, nor is the Student Government Association a political organization." “I defended those students... Students have free speech rights. And I don't believe they stop at the gates of the university,” said Sekulow.

And these students hope their voices are heard... And that their community will stand together. “We're not trying to prevent anyone from speaking... we're just trying to say that we too are an equal part of this campus,” said Newell.

Sekulow graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, then graduated from Mercer's Walter George School of Law.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV