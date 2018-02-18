Mercer symposium discusses race and criminal justice

It was a quiet Saturday morning outside the Mercer School of Law.

But inside, students, faculty and guests were grappling with racism.

"We're exhausted," said Professor Chester Fontenot. "Can you imagine going through every day of your life having to evaluate every white person you meet?"

Many said part of that fatigue comes from experiences with police.

Experiences that occasionally happen with the school's own police force, known as MERPO.

"Last year alone, I've had like three separate incidences with MERPO," said Mercer undergraduate Ade Sobowale. "Honestly I was just minding my own business, but things still happen."

Sobowale is on a five-year track towards a masters degree in engineering, but he says Mercer police stopped him and requested his identification three times in a year while on his own campus.

"Because I as a minority fit the description, that doesn't give you the right [to] automatically assume that I'm the person that you're looking for," he said.

He says he feels that minorities are more likely to be stopped by police compared to their white peers and when police do stop them, law student Kyle Williams is concerned they won't treat him fairly because of how he looks.

"No one knows about my intellect, "Williams says. "I am a 6' 3", 270 pound African-American male driving through middle Georgia."

Williams commutes between Macon and Atlanta and he worries a late night traffic stop could escalate into something more serious.

"I'm not worried about a speeding ticket," said Williams. "I'm worried about getting shot."

He says he hopes things improve but for now, when he's on the road, he makes sure his Mercer Law pullover is prominently displayed and the Federal Rules of Evidence document is on the seat next to him.

Mercer University director of media relations Kyle Sears said in a statement that Mercer police officers get diversity training every year. He also noted that 40 percent of Mercer's students are minorities.

