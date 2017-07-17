Metro Diner to open in north Macon this weekend

Metro Diner is preparing to open in north Macon.

Metro Diner is all set to open this weekend and they're offering diners a free taste.

The restaurant, opening at 3710 Northside Drive, is taking reservations for parties of four to be their guest at a Friends and Family Event on Saturday and Sunday.

While meals to those able to reserve seats are free those days, the restaurant will be collecting donations for Young Life Macon and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia.

Reservations are for breakfast, lunch or dinner and are made by calling (478) 845-0627. Reservations are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Metro Diner is part of a chain owned by Tampa, Fla.-based ConSul Hospitality. One of ConSul's owners, Chris Sullivan, is one of the founding owners of Outback Steakhouse.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some of its more popular dishes are shrimp & grits, fried chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie, breakfast pizza, breakfast pie, steak and eggs and creamed chip beef.

