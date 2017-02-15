MGA Con returning to Macon this weekend

This will be the 4th year of the costume convention. This year, MGA Con is moving across town to the Anderson Conference Center off Eisenhower Parkway.

Get your costumes and collections ready. the MGA costume convention is returning to Macon this weekend.

This will be the 4th year of the convention. This year, MGA Con is moving across town to the Anderson Conference Center off Eisenhower Parkway.

The convention will be packed with vendors selling comic books, t-shirts, posters, and all kinds of collectibles. Panels will give you the chance to talk with artists, actors, and experts. Video games will be supplied by Reboot Retrocade. There's also a space for all kinds of tabletop games.

Of course, everyone is encouraged to cosplay. That's where you dress up as your favorite character.

"I've been reading comic books since they were 25 cents a piece," says convention vice-president Bud Circle. "I enjoy the comic book atmosphere, love that we can get together with artists and vendors that sell the things that I grew up with. We're kind of leaning this year towards comic books/pop culture, so if anything was a little bit different, it would be that this year and we're just looking forward to having a lot of people come out and have a good time."

Admission is $15 for the whole weekend, kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

To kick things off, Friday night there will be a free swap meet for anyone to set up their fan collections and trade with others.

The con runs Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

There will be a kids costume contest at 3:00 on Saturday. The adult's costume contest is at 6, followed by karaoke until midnight.

